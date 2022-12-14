News you can trust since 1853
Crime: Halifax man distraught over theft of dog he bought after wife died

A Halifax man has been left devastated by the theft of a dog he bought after his wife died.

By Sarah Fitton
7 hours ago - 1 min read

Police are appealing for help to find black Labrador Bella who was reported stolen from Ovenden.

They said her owner bought Bella after his wife passed away and is “distraught” at her disappearance.

She was wearing a red collar when she disappeared and is microchipped.

Bella has been missing for a few days
Officers from Halifax Neighourhood Policing Team said: “Bella has been missing a few days now and Allan is becoming more and more worried, and we ask that everyone keep an eye open.

"Local NPT officers will be out and about looking for Bella so if you have any information please tell them if you know anything.

"Let’s see if we can makes Allan’s and Bella’s Christmas.”

They are urging anyone who knows where Bella is to call them on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference number 13220680116.

