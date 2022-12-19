News you can trust since 1853
Crime: Halifax police find knife in car after driver refuses drugs test

Police on patrol in Halifax arrested a man after finding a knife in his car.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Members of Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team had stopped the man and suspected he had been taking cannabis – but he refused to provide a sample for a roadside drugs test.

When they searched his vehicle, they said they found “items used for theft” and a knife.

Anyone with concerns about drugs in their area should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Police in Halifax arrested the man
