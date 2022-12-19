Crime: Halifax police find knife in car after driver refuses drugs test
Police on patrol in Halifax arrested a man after finding a knife in his car.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Members of Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team had stopped the man and suspected he had been taking cannabis – but he refused to provide a sample for a roadside drugs test.
When they searched his vehicle, they said they found “items used for theft” and a knife.
