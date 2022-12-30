Crime: Here is why police were in Siddal in Halifax earlier today
Police were called to part of Halifax earlier today to what they are describing as a “public order incident”.
By Sarah Fitton
There were reports of three police cars on Oxford Lane in Siddal this afternoon (Friday).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they were called to the area at 4.30pm to a “public order incident” and that a crime has been recorded.
Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.