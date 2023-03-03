The culprit got off at Halifax Railway Station before police arrived.

The attack happened on a train Huddersfield and Bradford just before 7pm on Wednesday, February 22.

A man threw a vape at a member of rail staff during a dispute about his ticket.

Police would like to speak to this man

Other passengers intervened, and as the member of staff tried to separate the groups, she was struck on the back of the head.

The man got off the station at Halifax station and made off.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help with their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information that might help officers, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 570 of February 22.