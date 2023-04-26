Bailey Betker, aged 26 of Burnley Road in Sowerby Bridge, was charged yesterday (Tuesday, April 25) with seven offences alleged to have happened in Calderdale between February and April this year.

He was charged with stalking, two counts of common assault, two counts of criminal damage, intentional strangulation and threats to commit damage.

The charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale’s Domestic Abuse Team.

The alleged offences happened in Calderdale this year

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court at a later date.

West Yorkshire Police has been supporting National Stalking Awareness Week. To find out more about West Yorkshire Police’s advice on stalking and harassment here, visit the force’s website.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat facility on the force’s website.