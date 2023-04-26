News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
2 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
2 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
4 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
5 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
7 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Crime in Halifax: Calderdale man charged with stalking, assault and strangulation

A Sowerby Bridge man has been charged with stalking, assault and strangulation.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Apr 2023, 19:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 19:25 BST

Bailey Betker, aged 26 of Burnley Road in Sowerby Bridge, was charged yesterday (Tuesday, April 25) with seven offences alleged to have happened in Calderdale between February and April this year.

He was charged with stalking, two counts of common assault, two counts of criminal damage, intentional strangulation and threats to commit damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale’s Domestic Abuse Team.

The alleged offences happened in Calderdale this yearThe alleged offences happened in Calderdale this year
The alleged offences happened in Calderdale this year
Most Popular

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court at a later date.

West Yorkshire Police has been supporting National Stalking Awareness Week. To find out more about West Yorkshire Police’s advice on stalking and harassment here, visit the force’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat facility on the force’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Read More
People from Halifax and rest of Calderdale up in magistrates court including Hal...