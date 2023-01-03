As reported by the Courier earlier today (Tuesday), a man in his 40s was rushed to hospital after being attacked with a knife in Illingworth.

A man who lives in the area, who did not wish to be named, said five police vehicles and two ambulances were called to Manger Gardens to help.

"My son was out walking our dog when all the police vehicles and ambulance vehicles passed him,” he said. “Alarmed, he came straight home and we were shocked to see such a big response of five police vehicles and two ambulances on our estate.

"A male was taken away in an ambulance.

"Crime scene investigators attended whilst the police guarded the house like a crime scene.

"The neighbours are shocked and concerned about it all.”

Police have said the man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the attack, which happened shortly before 5.34pm on Friday (December 30), which might help with the police’s investigation should call Calderdale CID via 101 or by using the lie chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or contacting them online via their website.