Crime: Man arrested after gun fired in Halifax - police still appealing for information
A man has been arrested after a gun was fired in Halifax.
As reported by the Courier earlier this week, armed police were called to Lister Lane at 9.10pm on Sunday.
No one was hurt but gun shot damage was found to the ground floor window of a building on the street.
A 26-year-old man has now been arrested and is in police custody.
Officers are continuing to appeal for information about what happened and are asking for anyone with any CCTV or dash cam footage, in particular from the Gibbet Street and Pellon areas, to come forward.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 13230055576.
Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or by visiting the charity’s website.