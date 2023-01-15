Crime: Man arrested for theft after walking out of Halifax supermarket with 10 boxes of chocolates - right in front of police car
A man was arrested on suspicion of theft after walking out of a Halifax store with 10 boxes of chocolates – right in front of front of a police car.
Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the arrest outside a supermarket.
The last few days have seen the team patrolling in Mixenden, Illingworth and Ovenden where they seized two vehicles for being driven without insurance and another two because their drivers were found to be banned from driving.
One vehicle was seized after a police pursuit when the driver failed to stop for officers.
The team have also issued six tickets for a variety of offences, and stopped and searched six people including one man who was found in possession of cannabis.
