Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Calderdale have charged someone with the offence.

Man charged with murder following death of a man in Calderdale

Samuel Moore, 54, of Towngate, Midgley is to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court this morning.

The charge relates to an incident on Tuesday (October 31) in which a 58-year-old man was found seriously injured at an address in Midgley and passed away a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 3.43pm police received a report that a man had been stabbed at an address in Pleasant View, Midgley.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his fifties with serious injuries.