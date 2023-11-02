News you can trust since 1853
Man charged with murder following death of a man in Calderdale

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Calderdale have charged someone with the offence.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Samuel Moore, 54, of Towngate, Midgley is to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court this morning.

The charge relates to an incident on Tuesday (October 31) in which a 58-year-old man was found seriously injured at an address in Midgley and passed away a short time later.

At 3.43pm police received a report that a man had been stabbed at an address in Pleasant View, Midgley.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his fifties with serious injuries.

He was given medical attention at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.