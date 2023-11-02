Crime: Man charged with murder following death of a man in Calderdale
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Calderdale have charged someone with the offence.
Samuel Moore, 54, of Towngate, Midgley is to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court this morning.
The charge relates to an incident on Tuesday (October 31) in which a 58-year-old man was found seriously injured at an address in Midgley and passed away a short time later.
At 3.43pm police received a report that a man had been stabbed at an address in Pleasant View, Midgley.
Emergency services attended and found a man in his fifties with serious injuries.
He was given medical attention at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.