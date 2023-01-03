Police were called to a house on Manger Gardens in Illingworth by paramedics who were helping a man in his 40s who had been assaulted and injured.

The man was taken to hospital. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the attack, which happened shortly before 5.34pm on Friday (December 30), which might help with the police’s investigation should call Calderdale CID via 101 or by using the lie chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

