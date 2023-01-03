News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crime: Man rushed to hospital after knife attack in Halifax

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked with a knife in part of Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 11:10am

Police were called to a house on Manger Gardens in Illingworth by paramedics who were helping a man in his 40s who had been assaulted and injured.

The man was taken to hospital. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police and paramedics were called
Most Popular

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the attack, which happened shortly before 5.34pm on Friday (December 30), which might help with the police’s investigation should call Calderdale CID via 101 or by using the lie chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Hide Ad

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or contacting them online via their website.

Read More
Crime: Drugs sweets warning from police in Halifax after man stopped with packs ...