As reported by the Courier, two homes – one of Bracewell Drive in Lee Mount and the other Claremount Close in Boothtown - were seriously damaged when a 4x4 was driven into them yesterday (Friday) evening.

Police are linking the attacks to gunshots that were fired at the same houses earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the house in Bracewell Drive, the car is understood to have driven straight into the kitchen.

A car rammed into the house on Bracewell Drive in Lee Mount last night

Part of the front of the house is boarded up, the door is missing and another car parked in the driveway looks to have been hit.

There is debris including smashed wood covering the area in front of the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of last night’s incidents happened at Bracewell Drive and was reported to the police at 6.49pm when a silver Mitsubishi Shogun with a distinctive green stripe was driven at the house.

One of the people in the car also assaulted a man in his 50s. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damage at Bracewell Drive in Lee Mount after a car was rammed into the outside

At 7.05pm, a further call was made reporting that a vehicle had twice hit a house in Claremount Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver drove at the house, then reversed before hitting it again. No one was inside at the time.

Police believe the car was the same Mitsubishi Shogun used to ram the Bracewell Drive house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are treating these as deliberate and targeted attacks."

Damage at the house in Bracewell Drive in Lee Mount after a car was rammed into the outside last night

Advertisement Hide Ad