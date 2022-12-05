The exotic bird, also known as a South American ostrich, was in a field on Pepper Hill when it was savaged on November 30.

Yesterday, police confirmed the pet has now died as a result of its injuries.

West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife and Rural Crime Team are appealing for help to find a van seen nearby at the time.

"If anyone has any information about who may be responsible for this horrific attack or any dash cam footage of a white Astra van in the area between 1.20pm and 2pm on November 30, please get in touch,” they said.

Anyone who can help should contact police by calling 101 and quoting 13220660146 or by emailing [email protected]

You can also get in touch by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.