A woman was walking her dog in Lane Head Park, off Halifax Road, at around 4.45pm on Monday (January 30) when her pet was attacked and hurt by another dog.

Officers say a woman came to her aid who they believe saw what happened and may have key information.

They are urging that woman to get in touch with PC 3885 Kilday by calling 101 or using the live chat facility on the police website, quoting 13230062734.