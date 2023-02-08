Crime: Police arrest sex offender for breaching bail conditions in Halifax today
Police in Halifax arrested a man after he breached the bail conditions set for him on the sex offenders register earlier today (Wednesday).
Officers said the man had failed to be at the address he was supposed to be living at.
He was was arrested by members of Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team.
"He will remain in custody to attend court tomorrow.”
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.