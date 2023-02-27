Officers say the brawl reportedly happened inside The New Roxy, on Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge, in the early hours of Sunday and continued outside.

They say the incident involved two men and happened between 12.15am and 12.45am.

One of the men suffered a serious injury to his face.

The fight happened in the early hours of Sunday

Anyone who saw what happened, was in the area at the time, has mobile phone footage or who has any information that might help detectives with their investigation is being asked to call Calderdale CID on 101.

They can also be contacted by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 13230112451.

