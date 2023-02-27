News you can trust since 1853
Crime: Police called to fight at New Roxy bar in Sowerby Bridge

Police are investigating after a man was seriously hurt in a fight at a Calderdale bar.

By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 2:32pm

Officers say the brawl reportedly happened inside The New Roxy, on Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge, in the early hours of Sunday and continued outside.

They say the incident involved two men and happened between 12.15am and 12.45am.

One of the men suffered a serious injury to his face.

The fight happened in the early hours of Sunday
Anyone who saw what happened, was in the area at the time, has mobile phone footage or who has any information that might help detectives with their investigation is being asked to call Calderdale CID on 101.

They can also be contacted by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 13230112451.

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on the charity’s website.

