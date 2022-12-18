Crime: Police jump out of hedge to stop yob bike rider in Halifax
Police seized an off-road bike in part of Halifax today ( Sunday) after jumping out of a hedge to stop the rider.
By Sarah Fitton
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Dec 2022, 7:59pm
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team were investigating reports of a nuisance off-road bike in Mixenden that had ridden along the bowling green.
They jumped out of a hedge to stop the rider, who was reported for riding the bike with no insurance and no licence. The bike seized.
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area should call police on 101.