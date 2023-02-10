Police were called to Waterhouse Street at around 6am on Sunday (February 5) to a report of a fight outside Twilight.

Two men, aged 21 and 33, were arrested but police say the victim of the assault left the scene before officers arrived.

He is described as white with short dark hair, and was wearing a black hooded top which was unzipped, a dark T-shirt with a design on the front and dark jeans.

Police want to hear from the victim

Officers are keen to find this man as they believe he might have suffered a serious injury.

Anyone who has information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13230069051 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

