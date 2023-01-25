So far eight people have been arrested in connection with the incidents in Lee Mount and Boothtown.

Serious damage was caused to both homes – one on Bracewell Drive in Lee Mount and the other on Claremount Close in Boothtown – when a 4x4 drove into them on Friday, November 25.

The attacks have been linked to gunshots that were fired at the same houses earlier the same month.

The damage left at the house in Lee Mount after it was rammed with a car

Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Police are carrying out a detailed and complex investigation into a series of criminal damage incidents, including firearms discharges, at properties at Bracewell Drive and Claremont Close.

"Eight arrests have been made in connection with the investigation so far, with suspects released either on bail or under investigation pending ongoing enquiries.

“Police fully recognise the concern firearms incidents rightly cause in communities and I can reassure residents that we are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice."

The first of the damage incidents happened at Bracewell Drive and was reported to the police at 6.49pm after a silver Mitsubishi Shogun with a distinctive green stripe was driven at the house.

One of the people in the car also assaulted a man in his 50s.

At 7.05pm, a further call was made reporting that a vehicle had twice hit a house in Claremount Close.

The driver drove at the house, then reversed before hitting it again. No one was inside at the time.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.