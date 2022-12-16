Police have taped off Union Street South while they investigate the assault.

Police vehicles are parked on the street at either end of the cordon and officers have been seen taking photos of the street.

Detectives were alerted at 5.48am to a report of a man with a serious injury in Union Street South.

Police on Union Street South

He was taken to hospital and detectives are treating the incident as a serious assault.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help with the police’s investigation should call Calderdale District CID on 101 use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference to quote when getting in touch is 13220688410.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or visiting the Crimestoppers website.

Police on Union Street South in Halifax