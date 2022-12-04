Cafe Thai’s takeaway business, in West Vale, was raided by burglars who smashed a window to get inside.

The well-known takeaway and restaurant says it will be open as usual today (Sunday) but from a later time of 5pm.

Anyone with information about the break-in or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area should contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.