Serious damage was caused to both homes – one on Bracewell Drive in Lee Mount and the other on Claremount Close in Boothtown – when a 4x4 drove into them on Friday evening.

Three of the seven arrested have been bailed without conditions and four have been released under investigation.

As reported by the Courier, police are linking Friday’s attacks to gunshots that were fired at the same houses earlier this month.

The damage at the house on Bracewell Drive in Halifax

At the house in Bracewell Drive, the car is understood to have driven straight into the kitchen.

Part of the front of the house had to be boarded up, the door was missing and another car parked in the driveway looked to have been hit.

On Saturday, there was debris including smashed wood covering the area in front of the house.

The first of Friday’s incidents happened at Bracewell Drive and was reported to the police at 6.49pm when a silver Mitsubishi Shogun with a distinctive green stripe was driven at the house.

One of the people in the car also assaulted a man in his 50s. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

At 7.05pm, a further call was made reporting that a vehicle had twice hit a house in Claremount Close.

The driver drove at the house, then reversed before hitting it again. No one was inside at the time.

Police believe the car was the same Mitsubishi Shogun used to ram the Bracewell Drive house.

Detectives say they are treating the attacks are targeted and deliberate, and are appealing for anyone with CCTV in Halifax - especially in Ovenden, Wheatley, Lee Mount and Boothtown – to get in touch.

As well as the distinctive green stripe, the car used will have a white stain on the site after white paint or paint stripper was thrown at it after the first attack.

Police think the Shogun has been in convoy with another vehicle.

Anyone who can help with CCTV or who has seen the vehicle should call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13220651181 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.