Bella the black Labrador, who was bought by her owner after his wife died, has been missing from Ovenden since December 7.

Police are continuing to investigate what they are treating as her theft but say she may have been taken out of the area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Three people have since been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

The search continues for Bella

"Enquiries suggest the dog may have been taken to the Merseyside area from Halifax in December and could be anywhere in the UK.”

Anyone with information about where Bella might be should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting reference 13220680116.

