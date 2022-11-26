Detectives say “serious structural damage” was caused to the homes on Bracewell Drive in Lee Mount and Claremount Close in Boothown – the same houses where gunshots were fired earlier this month.

The first of last night’s incidents happened at Bracewell Drive and was reported to the police at 6.49pm when a silver Mitsubishi Shogun with a distinctive green stripe was driven at the house.

It is understood it went through the wall and straight into the kitchen.

Both incidents happened last night (Friday)

One of the people in the car also assaulted a man in his 50s. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

At 7.05pm, a further call was made reporting that a vehicle had twice hit a house in Claremount Close.

The driver drove at the house, then reversed before hitting it again. No one was inside at the time.

Police believe the car was the same Mitsubishi Shogun used to ram the Bracewell Drive house.

As well as the distinctive green stripe, the car will have a white stain on the site after white paint or paint stripper was thrown at it after the first attack.

Police think the Shogun has been in convoy with another vehicle.

Police are linking the attacks to the gunshots earlier this month.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are treating these as deliberate and targeted attacks.

"We will not tolerate this kind of violent and fear-mongering behaviour in our communities and have extensive enquiries ongoing to ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

“Officers will be carrying out increased patrols to provide reassurance to the wider community and also conducting house-to-house enquiries in the area.

“I would urge anyone who lives or works in Halifax, especially those in the Ovenden, Wheatley, Lee Mount and Boothtown areas, and has a CCTV system to please review their footage from around the time of the incidents.

"Similarly, if anyone believes they have seen this distinctive silver vehicle with green stripe then they are asked to make contact with us.”

