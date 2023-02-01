News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crime: Thieves cost Yorkshire Water tens of thousands of pounds by stealing from Calderdale plant

Thieves who struck at a Yorkshire Water treatment works in Calderdale have cost the supplier tens of thousands of pounds.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The culprits have taken several metal covers from Yorkshire Water’s Eastwood wastewater treatment plant near Todmorden.

The supplier says the thefts come after a dramatic rise in the value of metal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben Roche from Yorkshire Water, said: “We’ve seen a rise in people targeting our sites in recent months to steal equipment, particularly metal.

The thefts happened at Yorkshire Water works
Most Popular

"The stolen items will cost thousands of pounds to replace – money which could be better spent on improvements to our networks and operations.

“The theft of these covers made the sites unsafe for our teams who work there every day.

“We are currently reviewing security across all of our sites after these incidents and the covers will be replaced with composite materials that are of less value to thieves. We would urge anyone with information on this incident to contact ourselves or the police.”

Read More
Crime: Gun and samurai sword charges for Halifax man who will appear in crown co...