The culprits have taken several metal covers from Yorkshire Water’s Eastwood wastewater treatment plant near Todmorden.

The supplier says the thefts come after a dramatic rise in the value of metal.

Ben Roche from Yorkshire Water, said: “We’ve seen a rise in people targeting our sites in recent months to steal equipment, particularly metal.

The thefts happened at Yorkshire Water works

"The stolen items will cost thousands of pounds to replace – money which could be better spent on improvements to our networks and operations.

“The theft of these covers made the sites unsafe for our teams who work there every day.