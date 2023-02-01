Crime: Thieves cost Yorkshire Water tens of thousands of pounds by stealing from Calderdale plant
Thieves who struck at a Yorkshire Water treatment works in Calderdale have cost the supplier tens of thousands of pounds.
The culprits have taken several metal covers from Yorkshire Water’s Eastwood wastewater treatment plant near Todmorden.
The supplier says the thefts come after a dramatic rise in the value of metal.
Ben Roche from Yorkshire Water, said: “We’ve seen a rise in people targeting our sites in recent months to steal equipment, particularly metal.
"The stolen items will cost thousands of pounds to replace – money which could be better spent on improvements to our networks and operations.
“The theft of these covers made the sites unsafe for our teams who work there every day.
“We are currently reviewing security across all of our sites after these incidents and the covers will be replaced with composite materials that are of less value to thieves. We would urge anyone with information on this incident to contact ourselves or the police.”