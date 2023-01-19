Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team had been called to an address after reports of suspicious behaviour.

The three men were charged with producing a Class B drug.

Also yesterday, the team arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving, possession of Class A drugs and possession of a cannister of CS spray after stopping is vehicle.

The arrests were made yesterday

And a Renault Van was seized when the driver was found to not have insurance and driving while holding only a provisional licence.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact their neighbourhood policing team by calling 101 or using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

