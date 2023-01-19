News you can trust since 1853
Crime: Three arrested over cannabis farm and another over drugs and CS spray in Halifax yesterday

Police in Halifax arrested three men after the beginnings of a cannabis farm were discovered yesterday (Wednesday).

By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 10:11am

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team had been called to an address after reports of suspicious behaviour.

The three men were charged with producing a Class B drug.

Also yesterday, the team arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving, possession of Class A drugs and possession of a cannister of CS spray after stopping is vehicle.

The arrests were made yesterday
And a Renault Van was seized when the driver was found to not have insurance and driving while holding only a provisional licence.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact their neighbourhood policing team by calling 101 or using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information that might help with a police investigation can also be passed on anonymously by calling the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

