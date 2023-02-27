Crime: Three taken to hospital after brawl in Calderdale town car park
Three people were rushed to hospital after a car park brawl in Todmorden.
Emergency services were called to the fight in the car park off Burnley Road shortly before 10pm on Friday.
Detectives said the brawl involved “a number of individuals”.
Three young people were found with serious injuries and were taken to hospital.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.
Detective Sergeant Sarah Alexander, of Calderdale CID, said: “The incident has left a number of people with substantial injuries, including broken bones.
“We are aware that there has been footage circulating of the incident involving a large number of young people.
"We will not tolerate violence within our community and we would encourage anyone who recognises those in the footage to come forward and to assist with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information, CCTV, camera or dashcam footage should call Calderdale CID on 101, quoting reference number 13230110446.