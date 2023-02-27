Emergency services were called to the fight in the car park off Burnley Road shortly before 10pm on Friday.

Detectives said the brawl involved “a number of individuals”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three young people were found with serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Alexander, of Calderdale CID, said: “The incident has left a number of people with substantial injuries, including broken bones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are aware that there has been footage circulating of the incident involving a large number of young people.

"We will not tolerate violence within our community and we would encourage anyone who recognises those in the footage to come forward and to assist with our enquiries.”