Crime: Two drug dealing arrests after car stopped by police in Halifax

Police arrested two people on suspicion of drug dealing after stopping a car in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 12:48pm

Officers said they stopped the vehicle in Illingworth over the weekend and arrested the driver on suspicion of drug driving.

He was also arrested on suspicion of not having a licence or insurance, and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

His passenger was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Police also seized the car.

