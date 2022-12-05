Crime: Two drug dealing arrests after car stopped by police in Halifax
Police arrested two people on suspicion of drug dealing after stopping a car in Halifax.
Officers said they stopped the vehicle in Illingworth over the weekend and arrested the driver on suspicion of drug driving.
He was also arrested on suspicion of not having a licence or insurance, and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
His passenger was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
Police also seized the car.