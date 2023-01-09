Officers from the Calder Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team said they had received concerns from residents about “inappropriate and dangerous parking” near St John’s C of E Primary School on Towngate in Clifton.

“Several drivers were spoken to and educated on the dangers they are causing, especially to the young children who attend the school,”they said.

"However, two drivers received warnings which we hope they will observe.

Police had received complaints from residents

"We understand that the school run is a busy time and everyone has somewhere to be. However, we need to stay safe and respect how we drive and park.

"The last job any officer wants to attend is a child being knocked down and I am confident no parent wants this to happen to their child or any other.

