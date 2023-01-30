News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crime: Two vehicles seized and drug driving arrest as police continue crime crackdown in Halifax

Police have seized two vehicles, made a drug driving arrest and chased three vehicles that failed to stop as part of a crime crackdown in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers carried out patrols this weekend as part of Operation Heelfield, targeting yob drivers and vehicle thefts.

They seized two vehicles found without insurance, arrested a driver on suspicion of drug driving and possessing cannabis, and issued three warnings for anti-social riding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also pursued three drivers who failed to stop for police and handed out nine tickets.

The operation sees police on motorbikes patrolling
Most Popular
Read More
Crime: Cannabis farm uncovered by police after raid at old bakery in Calderdale ...