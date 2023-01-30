Crime: Two vehicles seized and drug driving arrest as police continue crime crackdown in Halifax
Police have seized two vehicles, made a drug driving arrest and chased three vehicles that failed to stop as part of a crime crackdown in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers carried out patrols this weekend as part of Operation Heelfield, targeting yob drivers and vehicle thefts.
They seized two vehicles found without insurance, arrested a driver on suspicion of drug driving and possessing cannabis, and issued three warnings for anti-social riding.
They also pursued three drivers who failed to stop for police and handed out nine tickets.