Calder Terrace was taped off and there were police officers and vehicles at the scene today (Wednesday).

A fire engine and fire service vehicle were also spotted parked up in the nearby car park of Old Rishworthians Rugby Club.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers had been called at 10.48am and the cordon was up while the object was examined.

Police on Calder Terrace in Copley

The spokesperson also said the bomb squad had been alerted.

The cordon was removed at around 3pm after the device was certified as safe.

"At 10.48am today, police were called to an address on Rishworthian Court following the discovery of what was believed to be a hand grenade while a property was being cleared,” said the spokesperson.

"The object has been examined and it has been established that the item poses no threat.

"Police cordons have now been lifted and the incident has safely concluded.”

The Courier understands some homes were evacuated while investigations were ongoing.