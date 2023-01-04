Calder Terrace has been taped off and there are police officers and vehicles at the scene today (Wednesday).

A fire engine and fire service vehicle have also been spotted parked up in the nearby car park of Old Rishworthians Rugby Club.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the cordon is up while the object is examined and the bomb squad has been alerted.

Police on Calder Terrace in Copley

"At 10.48am today, police were called to an address on Rishworthian Court following the discovery of what is believed to be a hand grenade while a property was being cleared,” said the spokesperson.

“EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) has been informed and a cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure while the grenade is examined.”

