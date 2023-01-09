The 51-year-old was interviewed by police following an incident at Vine on Stainland Road on Friday night.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has told the Courier today (Monday): “A 51-year-old woman was arrested and interviewed in relation to an incident of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress which took place at Vine Bar, in Stainland Road, West Vale, Halifax on Friday.

"She admitted the offences and received a conditional caution, as a criminal justice outcome with conditions.

The woman has received a conditional caution

"This includes taking part in the restorative justice programme and accepting responsibility for her actions.”

A video of an incident at the bar went viral on Saturday, being shared thousands of times on Facebook.

The Courier reported earlier today how the woman will also be banned from pubs and bars that are members of West Vale and Elland Pub Watch.

Lynda Gionotti, who owns Vine, said: “All the staff and management at Vine are truly appalled at the behaviour of the customer who racially abused our doorman last Friday evening.

"This kind of behaviour towards our staff will not be tolerated and we are thankful that West Yorkshire Police took swift and decisive action.

"The pubs and bars in West Vale and Elland operate a Pub Watch scheme and any abuse of staff results in a min two-year ban which will also be applied in this case.

"Abuse of hospitality staff is unfortunately a problem that needs stamping out. No one should have to go to work and endure abuse it’s just not acceptable.

"Our doorman Dally has worked our door since we opened in 2015 and we are 100 per cent in support of him. We are very sorry for what he had to endure on Friday evening; it really has left us all shocked and saddened.

