Crime: Woman arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated disorder after footage of Calderdale bar incident shared on Facebook
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and assault after a video filmed in West Vale went viral on social media today (Saturday).
The video – filmed last night – has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A woman has been arrested this evening on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and assault in relation to an incident that occurred last night at Vine Bar, in Stainland Road, West Vale, Halifax.
"She remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.
"West Yorkshire Police takes all reports of hate incidents seriously.
"We are aware that the incident has had a focus on social media and would ask that people avoid engaging in unhelpful speculation at this time that could impact on this active investigation.”
Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101.