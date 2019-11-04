Crowdfunding page for murdered mum, Levi Ogden, 26, reaches target in one day

A Crowdfunding page to raise money for the funeral costs of a 26-year-old who suddenly died yesterday morning has nearly reached its target.

The Just Giving page, which was launched to raise the money for the funeral costs of Levi Ogden, 26, has nearly reached the target of £3,000 in one day of being live.

Levi Ogden

Ms Ogden, from Elland, was pronounced dead in hospital after being found seriously injured on Silver Street, in Halifax, around 2am on Sunday morning.

A 26-year-old man remains in police custody on suspicion of murder, while enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Patondeat.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.

Tributes for Levi Ogden, next to Silver Street, Halifax

If you would like to give money to the funeral costs, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding

Tributes for Levi Ogden, next to Silver Street, Halifax