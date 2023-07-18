Bradford Crown Court heard the victim felt compelled to move home after she thought she was going to be killed during the assault by David Jowett, 40, of Whinney Hill Park.

Prosecutor Philip Adams told the court that the complainant was struggling to breathe as Jowett squeezed with both hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the woman managed to get out of the property and call the police.

David Jowett

Jowett later sent her a text apologising.

When officers went to his home, Jowett was obstructive and they had to use PAVA spray on him.

As he was being taken from the flat, he spat in the face of one of the officers.

Today Jowett was jailed for 19 months for the early hours assault on his former partner in November last year and given an extra one month in jail for the common assault involving the police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she had moved house in case Jowett went back to her address following his release from prison.

She described herself as being “emotionally broken” and said she had installed security cameras at her new home.

Barrister Frances Pencheon, for Jowett, said the relationship had been “toxic” and her client now wanted to move on.

Judge Sophie McKone said Jowett had reacted violently when the woman ended their relationship and she had felt compelled to leave her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad