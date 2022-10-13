Customers rally round after popular Halifax town centre restaurant's fourth break-in since opening

Hundreds of pounds worth of damage was wreaked by the thief who attacked Noco Kiosk, in Westgate Arcade, between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The culprit managed to heave open the shutter to the kiosk just enough to reach his hand in so he could grab the eaterie’s till.

He made off with around £150 in cash but the damage he caused yanking out the till and the attached wires, including to the card payment machine and alarm system, will amount to several hundreds more to put right.

Noco Kiosk owner Italo Defelice

Noco Kiosk’s owner, Italo Defelice, said this is the restaurant’s fourth break-in since he opened eight years ago.

He has been told that a man has been arrested in connection with this attack.

"It’s hard times for businesses at the moment,” he said. “People are coming but they are spending less per head because they’re thinking about bills and Christmas.

"We have had lots of messages from people and support from other local businesses who offered to send staff down to help clean up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a lot of support out there and we are grateful.”

There would not usually be any cash left on the premises overnight but on Monday Italo had left early to pick up his granddaughter so, unusually, there had been some money left.

He says there seems to have been a spate of break-ins in Halifax town centre recently, and would like to see more of a police presence.

Italo used to be the general manager in charge of the running of Da Sandro at Ainley Top, Prego in Brighouse and another restaurant in Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He ran another large restaurant in Manchester before deciding to open Noco Kiosk, which is opposite the fashion store his two daughters run, Coco Boo.

Anyone with information about the break-in that might help with the police’s investigation should call them on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.