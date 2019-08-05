Cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Elland

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident in Elland last night.

Police were called to Lower Edge Road at 10.23pm where a red and white Yamaha motorbike and a bicycle had crashed. The bike then hit a parked car.

The cyclist - a man in his 40s - was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The rider of the motorbike suffered serious injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log number 2175 of 04/08