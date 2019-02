Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Halifax.

Police said a red Ford Fiesta and a bicycle were involved in a collision on Ovenden Road near the junction with Shay Lane just after 8am on Sunday (Feb 24).

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dashcam footage is asked to contace police via 101, quoting log number 501 of February 24.