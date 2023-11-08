A woman will appear in court over a dangerous dog attack in a Calderdale village.

Rozzina Austin, 34 and of Mile Cross Road in Halifax has been charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

The incident happened on Stainland Road in Sowood on Monday evening and left two people injured and a dog shot dead by armed police.

Another dog was hurt and has had to be put down.

The attack happened in Sowood on Monday evening

She has been bailed to appear before Bradford magistrates on Monday 4 December.

As reported by the Courier, residents in the area were told to get inside as police searched for the dog.

Armed officers were deployed as well as the police helicopter.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Attempts to restrain the dog were unsuccessful and it was destroyed by armed officers who attended the scene."