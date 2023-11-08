Dangerous dog attack: Woman charged after two people hurt and dog shot dead in village near Halifax
Rozzina Austin, 34 and of Mile Cross Road in Halifax has been charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
The incident happened on Stainland Road in Sowood on Monday evening and left two people injured and a dog shot dead by armed police.
Another dog was hurt and has had to be put down.
She has been bailed to appear before Bradford magistrates on Monday 4 December.
As reported by the Courier, residents in the area were told to get inside as police searched for the dog.
Armed officers were deployed as well as the police helicopter.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Attempts to restrain the dog were unsuccessful and it was destroyed by armed officers who attended the scene."
Anyone who can help with the police’s investigation should use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or call 101, quoting reference 1366 of November 6.