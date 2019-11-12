Dangerous driver abandons car after police chase involving two county forces

A car has been seized and will be sent to the crusher after a police chase involving two county police forces

At 2.30am on November 11 a vehicle failed to stop for police officers on Burnley Road in Todmorden.

The car seized by police in Calderdale (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

The vehicle was seen being driven in an dangerous manner in the bad weather conditions and it had no insurance.

A spokesperson for the Calerdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team said: " With a bit of team work from Halifax officers and Lancashire Constabulary, the vehicle was located on Kebs Road. It has been seized and now destined for the crusher."

