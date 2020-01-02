Dangerous driver jailed for nine years for causing fatal crash in crudely adopted campervan

A man from Cleckheaton has been jailed for nine years for causing the death of man by dangerous driving.

Adam Kershaw, 29, of Booth Street, Cleckheaton, previously pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to ending the life of Joe Michael Keane, from Billinge near Wigan, who was travelling in his girlfriend’s black Peugeot car to celebrate his 28th birthday together.

Adam Kershaw, 29, of Booth Street, Cleckheaton, previously pleaded guilty at to ending the life of Joe Michael Keane, from Billinge near Wigan,

Kershaw, formerly of Mytholmroyd, admitted five other charges including causing death while unlicensed, causing death while uninsured, two counts of possessing class A drugs and one count of possessing class B drugs.

He has also been banned from driving for 11 and a half years.

The fatal collision occurred on the A65 between Clapham and Ingleton just after 4.15pm on Friday July 13 2018.

Kershaw was driving a Mercedes horsebox which he had crudely adapted into a campervan.

He had three passengers in the vehicle, two of which were in the rear of a vehicle being carried dangerously on a sofa which had been nailed to the floor.

They had been travelling to a festival in convoy with another vehicle owned by Kershaw, a former ambulance driven by his friend – and disqualified driver – Shane Owen Hughes, 42, from Ramsgate Street, Halifax.

While 2.8 times over the prescribed limit for alcohol, Kershaw drove dangerously for 28 miles from the A629 at Silsden roundabout in West Yorkshire, to the location of the collision on the A65.

His manner of driving caused four members of the public to ring 999 about their concerns.

During this time he had numerous near misses with other vehicles and collided with Coniston Bridge at Coniston Cold, causing £3,100 of damage. He failed to stop or report the damage.

The head-on collision with the black Peugeot occurred as Kershaw’s vehicle was heading towards Ingleton.

Tragically, Joe Keane was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around five minutes after the fatal collision, Shane Hughes arrived at the scene in the former ambulance.

He drove away dangerously and failed to stop for the police before crashing and abandoning the ambulance on a railway level crossing at Kildwick.

A collision with a high-speed passenger train was narrowly avoided.

Hughes was sentenced to 22 months’ imprisonment in November 2018 for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop for the police, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and obstructing a railway.

Traffic Constable Gemma Brett, of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team, led the inquiry into the incident.

She said: “Our thoughts are very much with Joe Keane’s loved ones at this time. I hope they receive some comfort knowing the man responsible for Joe’s tragic death has now been brought to justice.

“It has been a long and complex investigation to secure the conviction of Adam Kershaw. The sheer recklessness both he and Shane Hughes displayed on the roads that day was truly shocking. They are now facing up to the consequences of their despicable actions.”