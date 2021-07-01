Dangerous driver overtook police car on M62 at 130mph as he went to buy food in his sister's car

A judge who saw West Yorkshire Police helicopter footage of the pursuit described the images as being among the worst he had seen for dangerous driving.

The incident began when Sultan Ali passed a marked police car in the eastbound carriageway of the motorway near to Junction 24, Ainley Top, in the early hours of March 12 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officers immediately switched on blue lights and sirens and followed Ali.

The incident began when the driver passed a marked police car in the eastbound carriageway of the motorway near to Junction 24, Ainley Top

Ali turned off at Junction 25 but refused to pull over.

He went round a roundabout three times before rejoining the motorway.

The 25-year-old undertook two HGVs at 100mph as he continued in the eastbound carriageway.

Joseph Hudson, prosecuting, said Ali put motorway workmen in danger as he drove past them in a restricted area at 130mph.

A stinger device was deployed but Ali continued to drive despite the damage to his tyres.

He left the motorway at Junction 28, at Tingley, and went through red lights at speed despite struggling to control the vehicle.

He narrowly avoided a collision with another car then rejoined the motorway despite losing a front tyre.

Ali, who had a front seat passenger in the car, eventually stopped on the hard shoulder and was arrested from the vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Probation officer Mike Cooper told the court that Ali, of Kingsway, Rochdale, had described in an interview how he had "panicked" when he realised he was being followed by the police.

The defendant said he was driving his sister's car with her permission and was heading to Bradford from his home in Rochdale to buy food with his friend.

Lauren Hebditch, mitigating, said Ali pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and has no previous convictions.

Ms Hebditch said Ali worked for Parcel Force, lives with his mother and sister and is engaged to be married.

She added that the defendant was responsible for paying the mortgage and the household bills and his family would suffer if he was sent to prison.

She added: "He is a man who is extremely remorseful for the offence and has never been in trouble before."

Ali was given a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 240 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for three years.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said: "It shows how much care and attention you were paying that you overtook a marked police car.

"For the next 15 minutes you drove as fast as that little car would carry you.