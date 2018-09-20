'Dangerous man' carrying axe at Calderdale train station sparked police incident

A 36-year-old man who was seen carrying an small axe at Hebden Bridge railway station has been jailed for 30 months.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Thurs) that Shaun Burn's long history of previous convictions included offences of violence and possession of offensive weapons and Judge Jonathan Rose said he was in doubt that the defendant was "a dangerous man".

Burn, formerly of Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd, had been living in a tent in woods on the outskirts of the popular tourist town and in February a concerned member of the public contacted the police at lunchtime after seeing him at the station.

Prosecutor Abdul Shakoor said the witness had seen Burn, who had a bottle of wine with him, banging the small on a wall.

Burn had then walked towards the town centre at a time when it was busy with shoppers and walkers.

The court heard that officers responded to the lunchtime incident and shouted at Burn to drop the axe.

Mr Shakoor said Burn did as he was told and after he was arrested they found some amphetamine paste in his bag.

Burn had previous convictions for offences involving the use of weapons such as a sledgehammer and machete.

He admitted possession of the amphetamine and failing to turn up for a magistrates court hearing and at a trial in May he was convicted of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

"Reading the contents of the pre-sentence report and the psychiatric report I'm in no doubt that you are a dangerous man and you pose a risk to members of the public," the judge told Burn.

He said the court had to be concerned that Burn had chosen to go about with the axe which was a potentially lethal weapon.

Judge Rose said Burn had been carrying the axe in a place where people would be vulnerable or at risk if he lost his temper and used it.

