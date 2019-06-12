Dangerous Todmorden driver reached 60mph and smashed into parked cars after police chase

A Calderdale father-of-two has been jailed again after his latest offence of dangerous driving ended with him crashing into parked cars in a Todmorden street after a police chase.

A judge heard that 30-year-old Masum Miah already had two previous convictions for dangerous driving and he was still banned from being behind the wheel of a vehicle when he was involved in a short police pursuit around various streets in the town back in December.

Bradford Crown Court heard that the incident began about 10pm when police officers spotted the Volkswagen Bora and tried to get the driver to stop.

Miah, who had a passenger in the car, ignored the blue lights and reached speeds up to 60mph before he lost control of the Bora and crashed into three parked vehicles in the Oak Avenue area.

Judge Jonathan Rose was told that the damaged cars were “shunted” by the Volkswagen which itself was damaged and subsequently written-off.

Miah, of Nutfield Street, Todmorden, ran off and when he was later arrested he denied being the driver of the car.

His case was listed for a trial today, but Miah, who has been on remand in custody for six months, entered guilty pleas to charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop after an accident, using a vehicle without insurance and failing to stop for a police officer.

Judge Rose heard that Miah was also in breach of a community order and a conditional discharge for other offences and today he jailed him for a total of 15 months.

The judge said Miah had no excuse for driving that night and it was good fortune that no pedestrians or anyone else had been injured.

Miah was also banned from driving for a total of three years and eight months.

