The remains of Dariusz Michalowski were discovered by police in woods off Hays Lane in Mixenden in December 2020.

Two men – Ernest Weber, aged 45 of no fixed address, and Adam Tolwinski, aged 39 of Devonshire Street in Keighley – appeared beforeLeeds Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) charged with Mr Michalowski’s murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also charged with perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.

They appeared in court yesterday

A third man – Piotr Weber, aged 42 of Bridgend Close in Middlesbrough - had appeared before the courts at an earlier hearing in March charged with perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.

All have been remanded in custody and will stand trial at Leeds Crown Court on September 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Michalowski, from Huddersfield, disappeared in Birkby in March 2011, launching an extensive and long-running police operation to uncover what had happened to him.

Speaking at the time that Mr Michalowski’s body was found, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said his team have been searching the bleak and secluded sport for several days.

Dariusz Michalowski

"We know that he was murdered and that his body was found in a shallow grave about 50 yards into the woodland," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad