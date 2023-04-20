News you can trust since 1853
Dariusz Michalowski: Two charged with murder over body of man found in shallow grave in Halifax

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man found in a shallow grave in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST

The remains of Dariusz Michalowski were discovered by police in woods off Hays Lane in Mixenden in December 2020.

Two men – Ernest Weber, aged 45 of no fixed address, and Adam Tolwinski, aged 39 of Devonshire Street in Keighley – appeared beforeLeeds Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) charged with Mr Michalowski’s murder.

They are also charged with perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.

They appeared in court yesterdayThey appeared in court yesterday
They appeared in court yesterday
A third man – Piotr Weber, aged 42 of Bridgend Close in Middlesbrough - had appeared before the courts at an earlier hearing in March charged with perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.

All have been remanded in custody and will stand trial at Leeds Crown Court on September 4.

Mr Michalowski, from Huddersfield, disappeared in Birkby in March 2011, launching an extensive and long-running police operation to uncover what had happened to him.

Speaking at the time that Mr Michalowski’s body was found, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said his team have been searching the bleak and secluded sport for several days.

Dariusz MichalowskiDariusz Michalowski
Dariusz Michalowski

"We know that he was murdered and that his body was found in a shallow grave about 50 yards into the woodland," he said.

"Dariusz was 44-years-old when he was killed. A normal working man, he had come to the UK for work to support his wife and daughter."

