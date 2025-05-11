Police are looking for a man after an attack in Halifax town centre.

They are warning anyone who sees Davey McDonagh not to approach him but to call 999.

Their appeal comes after a serious assault in Halifax town centre on Friday.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 and quote crime reference number 13250260762.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A spokesperson or West Yorkshire Police said: “He has links to Halifax, Leeds and Bradford but may also have travelled out of the area.

"If you sight the male do not approach and contact 999.”