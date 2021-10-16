Day of action cracks down on lorries and vans carrying insecure loads

Some of the insecure loads checked by police officers in West Yorkshire

The day of action followed an open letter to industry, which was signed by West Yorkshire Police, calling on everyone involved in a vehicle carrying a load – be it the company, driver and loader – to ensure that every item being transported is secured appropriately.

Officers conducted checks at service areas where they were able to engage with HGV drivers and check load security for compliance.

They were joined by a representative from the Health and Safety Executive who offered officers advice and guidance as well as speaking to drivers and providing advice to them.

Nine drivers were issued with Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) for insecure load offences.

The day of action was part of the wider Op Tramline, a National Highways joint enforcement campaign with police forces, utilising an unmarked HGV tractor unit to patrol the roads network.

As part of Op Tramline element of the day of action, TORs were issued for three seatbelt offences, one driving while using a mobile phone offence, one driving through a red light offence, one contravening a solid white line offence and one offence of stopping on a hard shoulder.

One driver was reported for summons for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition and another driver was given a vehicle defect rectification notice for failing to maintain lights.

Sergeant Steven Suggitt, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Driving any loaded commercial vehicle carries an additional burden of responsibility. The consequences of an insecure load or taking your eyes off the road, even for a matter of seconds, can be devastating, even more so if you are at the wheel of a lorry or other large vehicle.

“This is not about penalising HGV drivers but about working with them to ensure that everyone is playing their part to keep our roads safe.”