Dedicated police patrols target drug dealers in Calderdale valley

Police patrols have been out this weekend in Calderdale with the focus around tackling drug dealing.

This weekend the Upper Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team officers conducted patrols in the Luddendenfoot and Mytholmroyd areas.

Whilst in the area checks were also conducted at local licence premises with officers using drug detection wipes with full support from the licensees.

The wipes are used to test surfaces for traces of drug residue.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.

MORE CRIME: Why police pulled this Ferrari driver over at Ainley Top roundabout

READ MORE: Dramatic pictures show aftermath of Halifax crash

READ MORE: Halifax hit-and-run crash leaves teen girls and woman in hospital with serious injuries