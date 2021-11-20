Deputy mayor outlines targets as new figures reveal number of crime victims in West Yorkshire

There were 13,178 fewer victims of crime across West Yorkshire in the twelve months to June 2021 when compared with the same period last year, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

This is a reduction of 4.8 per cent in West Yorkshire, compared with a national reduction of 3.5 per cent.

Chief Constable John Robins, said: “I am pleased that the hard work and commitment of police officers and staff across the county continues to have a positive impact on our communities, with 13,178 fewer victims of crime.

“Recorded crime was already going down before the Covid 19 pandemic. While this did have an impact it also delivered many other challenges on police officers, police staff, our partners and local communities.

“The public can be sure that this is a true picture of crime as we have worked tirelessly over a number of years to ensure that any crime reported to us is recorded accurately.”

Significant reductions have been recorded in many crime categories:

Violence with injury – down 5.2 per cent (1,337 fewer victims)

Robbery – down 23.3 per cent (700 fewer victims)

House burglary – down 28.2 per cent (4,006 fewer victims)

Vehicle crime – down 30.9 per cent (5,985 fewer victims)

In response to the latest statistics, West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe said: “The continued reduction in overall crime across West Yorkshire is of course positive news, however, it remains a particular concern that sexual offences have risen during this period.

“Similarly, the increase of stalking offences is something we are closely monitoring, albeit influenced by new recording practices.

“Improving the safety of women and girls remains high on the local and national agenda, as we know they are disproportionally affected by these offences.

“Putting this issue at the heart of our policing and crime plan is a key pledge of the Mayor’s manifesto and we are working hard to make a real difference.

“I’m also keeping a very close eye on the growing numbers of death or serious injury caused by unlawful driving in West Yorkshire. This is contrary to the national picture, and I am acutely aware that tackling road safety is a priority for our communities.

“These are all complex issues that we need to work together to address, and I will continue to engage with the Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police and our local partners to ensure the figures we are witnessing head in the right direction.”