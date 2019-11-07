Detectives hunting the killer of Calderdale schoolgirl Lindsay Rimer 25 years on after her disappearance

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Hebden Bridge schoolgirl Lindsay Rimer.

The 13-year-old left her home in Cambridge Street to buy cornflakes but never returned.

Lindsay Rimer, a pupil at Calder High School at the time, was last seen on November 7, 1994.

Her body was found five months later in Rochdale Canal.

Lindsay, a pupil at Calder High School at the time, had left for the Spar supermarket in Crown Street at around 10pm on November 7, 1994.

Police know she called in to the Trades Club in Holme Street on her way to the supermarket and, according to the CCTV footage in the supermarket, Lindsay paid for the cornflakes at 10.22pm.

That was the last time she was seen alive.

On Wednesday, April 12, 1995, her body was recovered from the Rochdale Canal, approximately a mile upstream from Hebden Bridge town centre.

Over the last few years, Lindsay’s sisters Kate and Juliet have both made emotional pleas for anyone harbouring information that could lead to justice for their sister to come forward.

In November 2016, Andy Glover, one of the workmen who made the grim discovery spoke for the first time about the effect it had on him and how he would do anything to help bring closure for the Rimer family.

Mr Glover spoke about the moment he and his colleague found what they first thought was a sheep;

"As part of our weekly tasks we checked the lengths of the canal. There were regularly items in the water that we had to remove, like reed-beds, deceased cattle, sheep and deer. We thought that it was a sheep. As we pulled it towards us, the body rolled in the water. There was no mistaking who it was, we saw the stands of hair on her face and knew.

"We had found Lindsay Rimer.

"I got home late that day, and my wife was asking where I had been and why I hadn’t phoned. I just said, "We have found her." I didn’t need to say who. She knew instantly I was talking about Lindsay.

"It has stayed with me, it always will."